The institute examined more than 10,000 patient records and questioned people who visited their GP because of corona. The so-called post-Covid syndrome (PCS) is a condition about which there is still little clarity. “There are many reports of people who are still at home for months after a corona infection. The consequences of the corona pandemic therefore seem to have a significant impact on society,” Nivel said.
A generally accepted definition of long-term Covid does not yet exist. Nivel used different definitions for its research, looking at the complaints that patients themselves reported, the patient data after a visit to the GP, the number of consultations and the amount of complaints.
People with long-term Covid have various complaints such as fatigue, headache, shortness of breath, forgetfulness, loss of sense of smell or depression.
