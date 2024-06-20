Nivalis is a daily life simulation that also includes restaurant management, all immersed in a particularly rich and detailed cyberpunk setting.

Nivalis is now expected to spring 2025 therefore it will arrive later than what had been previously reported, but this extra development time is also due to a certain enlargement and enrichment of the project, which also seems larger in the new video visible below.

Publisher 505 Games and the development team ION LANDS have announced a new release period For Nivalis the particular cyberpunk life simulation, which demonstrates a postponement applied but also a further one evolution of the project as emerges from the new trailer released today.

A cyberpunk life simulation with restaurant management

A dive into the particular world of Nivalis can be done by looking at the new one trailer shown below.

New unreleased settings, train journeys and clues to the story told by Ava, one of the main characters, allow you to have a more precise vision of this particular title.

As reported by the ION LANDS team, the developers’ priority at this point is to ensure that Nivalis offers the best possible experience for players, which made it necessary to postpone the release to next year.

Announced in the summer of 2022, this particular management software with a cyberpunk, or rather “cloudpunk” setting, requires us to manage a business in a metropolis of the future: it’s about finding a suitable place and fixing it starting practically from scratch, choosing furniture, structures, decorations and much more, obviously all in the typical cyberpunk style to create a restaurant, a nightclub, a pub or something like that.

However, Nivalis is not limited to the management of the venue, also introducing various other activities and configuring itself as a sort of life simulation, or “slice of life”, within this gigantic and chaotic metropolis of the future, where one can also try to find space for some relaxing activities and maybe meet new people and follow some stories.

