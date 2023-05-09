Niurka Montalvo, former long jump world champion and former Camps regional secretary, during her statement in the trial against the former Valencian president, this Tuesday.

Niurka Montalvo has taken many leaps in life. Some of great length. Like the ones that won her the gold medal at the 1999 World Athletics Championships in Seville. Or the one that in 2007, led by the then Valencian president Francisco Camps, allowed her to land in politics as Secretary of Sports of the Generalitat, where it was maintained until 2011. Two years later, in 2013, the Spanish-Cuban athlete ended up charged in the investigations into the landing of the Gürtel plot in the region and in the PP – the case against her was filed in 2014. And a decade later, this 2023, Montalvo has once again written a new episode of her busy career, with her testimony as a witness in the trial held at the National Court against Camps himself and 25 other people. The athlete has denied this Tuesday any knowledge about the corruption network.

Niurka Montalvo has insisted that she never met anyone from Orange Market, the company created by Gürtel’s ringleader, Francisco Correa, to venture into the Valencian Community. And Álvaro Pérez, alias the whiskers, Correa’s trusted man in the region? “The first time I saw him was on TV,” the former athlete has sentenced, who has begun her statement by admitting that she maintains a relationship of a certain “friendship” with Camps. The former president faces a request from the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor for two and a half years in prison for allegedly maneuvering in favor of the plot to award him contracts, after having helped the corrupt network land in the Administration, due to their friendly relationship. with The Mustaches

—“What kind of friendship do you have with Camps?” The defense of the former PP leader asked the 1999 long jump world champion.

—“He was one of the first people I met when I arrived in Valencia. She would go jogging sometimes with us. He is a friend in sports. But I have never been to his house nor he to mine, although I do know his wife. And yes, we have met to run or play sports. Right now, they do Pilates and I sometimes join in for a snack or a coffee”, the witness replied.

—“And do you remember having received any orders from Camps or Dora Ibars? [la ex directora general de Promoción Institucional que, según la Fiscalía, recibió “instrucciones verbales” del presidente para adjudicar a Orange Market trabajos de la feria de turismo Fitur 2009] so that he would contract with someone specific?”, the lawyer insisted.

-“No. I never received any order from anyone to contract with someone […] Nobody ever told me anything to hire ”, Montalvo replied.

After three weeks of stoppage due to the strike of officials of the Administration of Justice, which forced the suspension of the trial sine die On April 18, the oral hearing resumed this Monday with the questioning of Niurka Montalvo and seven other witnesses, of the 30 who have already filed before the court. And there is still a long way to go: for example, that Ricardo Costa, who was general secretary of the Valencian PP and whose confession was key to sitting Camps on the bench, testify; and Chief Inspector Manuel Morocho, main investigator of the Gürtel casewho described how the regional party, headed by Camps, financed itself irregularly through a “systemic” formula for illegal billing agreed with the corrupt network.

According to the provisional calendar that the court provided to the parties, the trial will continue tomorrow and, after another 24 sessions, it is expected to end on July 31, with the 26 defendants having the last word. Including Camps.