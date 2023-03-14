Mexico.- A few days ago, monkey revealed that he would travel to Guadalajara in company of Erika Vega and Maya Nazor, who would be meeting with Niurka Marcosbut the influencer’s boyfriend asked her to take him with her to meet his platonic love

Apparently, Geros has always been a big fan of the Cuban star, so one of his biggest dreams was to get to know her, and it was thanks to his partner that managed to see his platonic love in person.

The influencer managed to have a pleasant chat with the famous actress, where he was able to reveal his feelings towards her and also managed to get more than one laugh out of her.

Geros admitted that he was more than nervous to be close to Niurka, who ended up hugging each other, confessing that he was “Nervous because he has me all hugged”, while the scandalous woman replied that could be his mother: “Oh I can be your mother, my love, I am 55 years old.”

It was then that Geros asked the artist if she could not consider adopting him, indicating that even he would settle for being one of his dogs“I want to eat salmon,” said the famous, which made Niurka laugh.

It should be noted that Geros’s confidence was so great that he even told Niurka the reason for his tattoos on his face, in addition to revealing that he was a gang member and what he lived next to his father, who died a few years ago and that is why he has a tattoo. his face in one of his arms.

However, what caused Niurka’s curiosity was that the influencer tattooed the name of his girlfriend, Mona, right on his face, so he wanted to know what would happen to that drawing if they ended their romance.

Geros immediately assured that he would never take it off because Marisol has been his first love, and he assured that it is the love of his life.

“Mona, if you let it, I’ll sew your cho… and the fundi…, I’ll cancel your holes”, the star threatened to the pretty internet celebrity.

This is how Geros opened up and revealed that Mona was an important factor in his life, and that thanks to her he was able to get out of addictions.

Finally, the famous invited Niurka to celebrate her birthday on April 23, for which the actress promised that she would not miss the event.