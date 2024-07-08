In an interview with the program ‘The minute that changed my destiny’, Niurka talks about her true personality and also about that of Juan Osorio, producer who was her partner years ago and who helped her grow artistically.
The Cuban Niurkawho is 56 years old, tells about Juan Osorio that she knows him very well and that is why she dares to define him:
“Juan has a special characteristic in his personality: he needs to control and manipulate everything and“I am the only thing in Juan Osorio’s life that he has not been able to control.”
About the same producerNiurka reveals that Juan Osorio was able to make a lot of money when they worked together: “He made a lot of money from my career, more than what Televisa paid him at the time he managed my career.”
The Cuban vedette Niurka, who has participated in productions such as ‘Perfume de Gardenia’ and ‘La Semesienta’, and who is called ‘The scandal woman’, defines herself:
“For me, I am perfect because I use the resources as I need them. “If a person asks me intelligent questions, I like to respond in the same way and without filters. When they ask me stupid questions, I answer in the same way.”
“Where is your career going?” Gustavo Adolfo Infante asks Niurka and she answers:
“No matter where fate takes me, I now have the privilege of doing what I want. I have prepared myself throughout my life to have my ‘colchoncito’ (savings) and not work out of necessity, but for pleasure.”
Niurka shares that she never lacks work and will soon be working in theatre with actors and comedians Pepe Magaña and JJ: “I love comedy, I love working with them, I already know them too…”
