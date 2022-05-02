Niurka 54 years old, shared his joy around the inheritance of Alejandra Guzmán, also 54, since it is very good for him that Frida Sofía, daughter of the second, will be left out of the will due to the irreconcilable problems between the two famous, which goes back to the year 2019 when it all started.

And it is that last week some voice notes came to light where Alejandra Guzman makes it clear that all her inheritance goes to her nephew Apolo, so Frida Sofía is left out of everything that the Queen of Hearts has achieved since she began her career, something that Niurka applauds, who has always branded the young woman as problematic.

“It seems very good to me, if she has so discredited the surname and all that we already know, she can do with her money, whatever she wants, apart from the fact that the lady is already an adult and can now work and solve her life , well deserved because if he bites the hand that gives you to swallow, “said the Cuban vedette for Venga la Alegría.

For those who do not know in the past, Niurka confronted Frida Sofía through the cameras, because she gave her opinion on the fight between mother and daughter, so Ándale’s interpreter immediately answered her, because she did not think it was good that talked about the controversy, although things did not get bigger, but with this new statement a war between the two could come again.

The ex-wife of Juan Osorio has always attracted attention in the world of entertainment for various reasons, one of them has been because she does not leave anything, or anyone, since every time she talks about an artist, she has no hair on the tongue, because they call her the scandal woman for a reason.

“Of course I agree, because if you don’t love your mother and what you did to your grandfather, then you don’t need anything from them either?”, “The only good thing about young Frida Sofía is that she has her title that took out in the United States and can do what all mortals work and get their lives forward, “the networks write.

