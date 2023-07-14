The famous Cuban actress and dancer, Niurka Marcoshas spoken about the concern of his son, Emilio Osoriodue to the apparent lack of support and communication from Carol Sevillawho would be his sentimental partner, while he participates in the reality show ‘The House of the Famous Mexico‘ (LCDLFM).

Niurka assures that the Mexican singer and actress Carol Sevilla is aware of everything that happens with Emiliobut unfortunately he has not been able to show his support in person at ‘LCDLFM‘ due to work commitments in Peru. The participant’s mother came out in her defense and in defense of Karol herself to clarify whether or not she supports her son.

Juan Osorio’s ex-partner affirmed that Karol Sevilla continues to love Emilio Osorio and that they are still a couple. With this, the beliefs that the couple would have ended their relationship would be left in the past. Before the celebrity entered the show, there was speculation on the networks about the end of his relationship with the Mexican singer, however, Niurka’s recent statements in a live via TikTok have given the couple’s fans peace of mind.

They clarify whether or not Karol Sevilla supports her boyfriend Emilio Osorio in ‘LCDLFM’/ Photo: Instagram @karolsevillaofc/ @emiliomarcos.

Niurka clarifies whether or not Karol Sevilla supports his son Emilio Osorio in ‘LCDLFM’

The Emilio Osorio’s concern about the lack of support from Karol Sevilla has generated commentary and speculation on the show. Through the reality cameras, it was possible to capture the moment in which Emilio asks his followers to inform him if he still has a girlfriend, since he has not heard from her since he entered the program. This situation has aroused the interest of viewers and generated uncertainty about the status of the relationship.

Faced with this situation, Niurka Marcos decided to come out in defense of her son and clarify everything. In a live broadcast made by Romina Marcos, Emilio’s sister, it was revealed that Karol Sevilla is in constant communication with Emilio’s family to find out how he is and how he is doing on the program. Niurka assured that Karol he has not been able to go to support him personally due to his work commitments in Peru.

Niurka talks about the zero support of Emilio Osorio’s girlfriend for him?/ Photo: Instagram @niurka.oficial/@karolsevillaofc

Niurka and Romina Marcos highlighted that Karol Sevilla is a woman who works a lot and that, although she has not been able to go and yell at Emilio from outside the house as other participants have received signs of support, she continues to love Emilio and continues to be his girlfriend. The contestant’s mother emphasized that her son already knew that Karol would have to leave the country for work reasons and that both are committed to maintaining their relationship despite the distance.

In addition to clarifying Karol’s situation, Niurka has been present in the special programs of “The House of the Famous“as part of the “Infierno” team cheer, to which her son Emilio belongs. The one known as “Mama Niu” has shown her support and has actively participated in the program’s discussions. She has also had confrontations with other participants, such as Sofía Rivera Torres, whom he reproached for trying to blackmail an issue as delicate as feminism.

This is how it has been clarified by Karol Sevilla’s own mother-in-law that she and Emilio Osorio continue in a sentimental relationship and that the reason behind the absence or little support from the singer and actress are previous work commitments that keep her out of Mexico .

