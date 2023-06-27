Ferka became the third out of the TV reality show‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, something that caused a stir in thousands of viewers as it was one of the least loved participants in the television program.

However, before the actress was expelled from the reality show, ‘La Jefa’, she carried out the dynamics of positioningwhere the scandal broke out, since the participants had to position themselves next to one of the nominees, explaining why they want their departure.

It was at that moment that the audience went crazy for the forceful words that Sergio Mayer he told Ferkaassuring that he does not consider her famous enough to be in the program, although she does have “warrior blood”.

The debate on social networks did not take long to appear, where most of the users expressed their joy at the “dragging” that the actor gave the model, many even assured that he told her everything that the country wanted to let her know.

In fact, Niurka Marcos was one of the people who gave their opinion on the meeting between the artists, qualifying as ‘delicious‘ the ex-deputy’s speech.

“My God, how delicious, how musical, how rhythmic it was to listen to Mayer. What a beautiful speech, how coherent. Very delicious, I enjoyed Mayer telling Ferka everything he told him, everything, everything, everything. He is a star”, said the vedette through the Instagram platform.

