After he, son of Barbara Torres will launch a moving speech during the elimination of the Argentine actress of the reality show Televisa‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, Niurka gave his opinion on the matter.

The woman of the scandal spoke through her stories on the platform of instagramwhere he applauded the young José Ignacio for having defended his mother from the strong critics that you have received in social networks for his participation in the Televisa contest where four million pesos are disputed.

And it is that Niurka Marcos lashed out at all those people who fail to understand that ‘The House of the Famous‘ It’s just a game, he even remarked that those who have criticized the members of the reality show belong to the ‘crystal generation‘.

“Bárbara’s little son, what a lecture, what a lesson he gave to all those people, or little people, of that crystal generation, who can’t stand anything, who doesn’t understand measurements, limits. They do not understand, that they do not quite understand that it is a game and that it cannot go further, ”she said.

Despite Niurka He is aware that there are older adults who have criticized the inhabitants of ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, he assures that the majority are young and for that reason he asked that they be “guided” correctly so that they know how to differentiate the games from reality .

In addition, Niurka He said that he always shares everything that is sent to him, but when he sees something “out of place” he does not use it: “When I see something that exceeds the limits of the game, I automatically raise my voice and, like MamaNiu, I scold them. Like it or not.”

After that, the Cuban star added that the things she says about the participants are “within the game” and everything is based “with proof”since he considers that “senseless hate” can do harm.

“They tell me ‘and with everything you say to Ninel’, I also say it with evidence. In all the networks there are photos of what Ninel was like before in reality. The same press and the whole world have put evidence of his transformation ”.

