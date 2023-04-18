After the sudden death of his only son, the Mexican singer-songwriter Julian FigueroaCosta Rican actress Maribel Guardia and his daughter-in-law Imelda Garza-Tuñón, made the decision to cremate his body a few hours after his death, because they did not want little José Julián to see his father’s body. In total privacy, the 63-year-old singer also carried out a funeral at his home in Jardines del Pedregal, a residential neighborhood in Mexico Citywhich was attended by the people who knew and loved their offspring the most.

One of the people who attended Julián Figueroa’s funeral was the actress Olivia Collins, one of the closest friends of Maribel Guardiawho upon arrival at the residence, he starred in a mess with the media and even his son, allegedly attacked Mónica Castañeda, one of the hosts of the “Ventaneando” program on TV Azteca.

In a recent meeting with various entertainment reporters, at the Mexico City International Airport, the controversial Cuban vedette Niurka, attacked Olivia Collinsfor what happened upon arrival at the funeral of the son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian.

In the opinion of the so-called “Lady scandal”, The actress just wanted to be noticed, since she currently does not appear in the artistic environment. “It’s just that no one has published it for a while, so it needs to attract attention, if it had arrived without farting, it would have gone unnoticed, it wants a cover, give it a cover and already, poor thing, it needs it, ignore it.”

Niurka Marcosex-wife of television producer Emilio Osorio (father of his son Emilio), said many celebrities don’t understand that they and the media are a team.

“The artists who do not understand that it is not as they want, when they want, because they want and if they want, it is at all times, we are a team, the press, you who are here looking for the note, everywhere there are correct people , there are prudent people, there are ethical people and there are pendulous people…, also among the reporters there are pendulous people… and they are imprudent and ask stupid questions”.

In addition, applauded the strength of Maribel Guardia for having given a press conferencebefore the immense pain for the death of his beloved son Julián Figueroa, at 27 years of age, due to an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.