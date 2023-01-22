Mexico.- A few days ago, Niurka and Maryfer Rye they staged a strong quarrel in full live broadcast of the program ‘The Saga’, conducted by Adela Michael, and the daughter of Alejandra Guzmán quickly came out to defend the famous graphologist.

Frida Sofía did not like the way Niurka Marcos treated Maryfer Centeno live, so without thinking, she decided to send her a message. message to the star where he assures that he feels repulsed by Juan Osorio’s ex.

“Niurka, little thing, the naqui wannabe bruji… that scares me from the front because she spits instead of screaming… It disgusts me… that drool is devil’s syrup. And what about your breath? I love you (Maryfer) you very well, “wrote the granddaughter of Silvia Pinal to the woman in the scandal.

Given this message where Frida Sofía’s contempt for Niurka is clearly visible, Emilio Osorio’s mother was questioned about it, and the vedette ended up also attacking her in defense of her comments.

“What a dysfunctional person who has not done anything important in his life can say, what can I care, right? So, you can say stupid little girl, absolutely everything you want,” said Niurka, adding that “Nothing you say, little silly, unfortunate, can surpass everything that they have already told me, you stay small, mamacita, my wars are with real monsters. You are nothing more than the ped… of a dog with a lazy stomach.”

Likewise, the actress also decided to touch again on the topic that has kept her trending in recent days, and indicated that it does not matter to her that Maryfer Centeno has decided to withdraw from the program.

“I don’t care, I don’t care… what she does is her decision, she is responsible for her actions and she has to understand that if she lives by psychoanalyzing people in our industry, she has to understand that you have to run the risk that one of those people you are trying to psychoanalyze doesn’t like what you say. Until now you hadn’t come across someone who told you ‘I don’t like what you said’, well you already did.”

Finally, the singer chose to send a new message to the body language expert, where she talks about Centeno’s profession.

“You can’t go through life exhibiting… I’m going to make you a proposal, Maryfer, so that you continue living from that, when you go to psychoanalyze, so that your psychoanalysis has more credibility and support, invite the person you are going to psychoanalyze to to sit next to you so that person can answer your psychoanalysis because it’s very cab… that you’re psycho-talking shit… and that person can’t psycho-defend themselves, did you understand mommy?”

It is important to determine that thousands of users in social media They have divided their opinions, which undoubtedly has already generated a great debate, since some agree with Niurka, assuring that someone needed to put the most famous graphologist in Mexico in her place.

However, some others accused the vedette of being “ordinary” and of not knowing what she is talking about, determining that Maryfer always remained professional.