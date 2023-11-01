The waste tax will probably soon increase sharply, because the costs caused by exploding nitrous oxide cylinders will be passed on to citizens. In total, the damage caused by exploding cylinders amounts to more than forty million euros. The waste sector warns about this, stating that the government refuses to take responsibility for the problem. “As a result, we are now faced with a choice between sky-high costs and unacceptable safety risks for our people.”

#Nitrous #oxide #explosions #cost #citizens #money #sharp #increase #waste #taxes #looming