The emissions of nitrous oxide nitrogen have increased by 40% in the last 40 years, accelerating climate change. This is the worrying conclusion of a recent study contributed by researchers from the Scripps Institute of Oceanography at UC San Diego.

Nitrous oxide, a more potent greenhouse gas than dioxide of carbon and methane, continued to be released into the atmosphere between 1980 and 2020. In 2020, more than 10 million metric tons were released, primarily due to agricultural practices.

Agricultural production accounted for 74% of human-caused nitrous oxide emissions in the 2010s, primarily due to the use of chemical fertilizers and animal waste on cropland. Second According to the “Global Nitrous Oxide Budget 1980-2020” report, published today in the journal Earth System Science Data, agricultural emissions reached eight million metric tons in 2020, a 67% increase compared to 1980.

Consequences of Nitrous Oxide on the Environment

Nitrous oxide has a global warming potential about 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide, which represents serious consequences for the planet. One of the main causes of this increase is excess nitrogen, which contributes to soil, water and air pollution, as well as damaging the ozone layer in the atmosphere and aggravate climate change.

Reducing nitrous oxide emissions is the only solution, as there is currently no technology to remove it from the atmosphere. However, there is some good news: some European countries have reduced their emissions by 30% since the 1980s. Other countries need to follow this example to avoid further environmental damage.

In the United States, agricultural emissions continue to grow, while industrial emissions have decreased slightly. Natural sources of nitrous oxide emissions from soil and fresh and salt waters remained stable. Globally, ocean emissions of N2O represent approximately half of natural emissions and may increase due to climate change and ocean stratification.

It is clear that they are necessary best agricultural practices to limit the use of nitrogen fertilizers and animal waste, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions and water pollution. Only through global efforts and effective measures will we be able to mitigate the impact of nitrous oxide on climate change.

What measures do you think should be taken to reduce nitrous oxide emissions? Share your thoughts in the comments!

#Nitrous #oxide #urgent #climate #problem