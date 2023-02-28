With the current plans, the government will not achieve the nitrogen targets for 2030. The Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency (PBL) reports this in a report published on Tuesday. In order to achieve these goals (considerably less nitrogen emissions in 74 percent of the Natura 2000 areas), “considerable extra efforts” must be made, according to the PBL. It is not clear what efforts that could be.

Every two years, the agency makes an estimate of the expected emissions of nitrogen oxides and ammonia in the Netherlands. On the basis of the calculation, it can be determined whether policy targets regarding emissions will be achieved. The report shows that the Netherlands is on track to meet European emission targets for 2030. As far as the government’s own goals are concerned, it will be a more difficult story, the PBL writes.

In particular, the targets for the reduction of ammonia emissions, which mainly affect industry and the agricultural sector, are not sufficient. The PBL does emphasize, however, that the government is still waiting for the area plans that the provinces will submit in the National Program for Rural Areas (NPLG). In it, the provinces indicate what they are doing to reduce emissions before 2030. Because the NPLG has not yet been presented, the PBL cannot include those plans in the estimate. As far as nitrogen oxides are concerned, maritime shipping and inland shipping in particular must do more to limit their emissions, the PBL writes.

Nitrogen emissions and the government’s targets are an important theme in the Provincial Council elections, particularly in provinces with a large agricultural sector. There, the government may have to take coercive measures (such as expropriating farmers) if the targets set are in danger of not being achieved.

Earlier this month, the government announced that this year it will focus on three thousand agricultural and industrial companies that must reduce their emissions by 85 percent. They are seen as ‘peak taxers’ and must become more sustainable, relocate or stop altogether. The PBL report also mentions these companies, in particular Tata Steel and refineries, as an obstacle to achieving the nitrogen targets.