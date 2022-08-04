Forty years ago, our country was confronted with a nitrogen problem. Too much nitrogen makes some plants thrive, overgrown the rest. Insects get into trouble, and they are necessary for the pollination of crops. Nitrogen in the form of ammonia in the air and nitrate in groundwater: a health risk. Emissions come mainly from industry (about 9 percent), traffic (12 percent) and intensive livestock farming (45 percent). The national government took action, but there was a lot of resistance and from 2010 it came to a head. After all, traffic had to go further, industry had to grow, and the farms bigger. Politically explicable, but a pity for nature.