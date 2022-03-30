This year already the heaviest polluting farmers will receive an ‘attractive offer’ to stop their high nitrogen load in nature areas. The sooner farmers act, the higher their compensation will be. The government has reserved around 7.5 billion euros for the scheme. Minister Christianne van der Wal (Nature and Nitrogen) is also working on an ultimatum, after which expropriation is inevitable.

