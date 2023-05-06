Even government party VVD has to admit that the nitrogen approach of the Rutte IV cabinet has so far yielded little or nothing.

Four years have passed since the Council of State blocked the policy of looking away (PAS), the House of Representatives is halfway through its term after two years. And uncertainty among farmers is greater than ever, new construction projects are at risk and business confidence in the Netherlands has been eroded, said VVD MP Thom van Campen during the debate on the billion-dollar fund for nature and agriculture in April.

“The only measure we have taken is that we have started driving 100 kilometers per hour on the highway,” Laura Bromet of opposition party GroenLinks concluded at the time.

Let’s finally get started now, say coalition parties VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie. Since this week, Brussels has agreed to buy out farmers in vulnerable natural areas, including the peak loaders, the major nitrogen emitters. These subsidy schemes must take effect on 1 July. The government hopes that 3,000 peak taxers plus 10,000 other livestock farmers will voluntarily make their activities more sustainable, move them or stop them – otherwise coercion may follow next year.

In mid-May, the cabinet also hopes to conclude an outline Agricultural Agreement with farmers, provinces, supermarkets and nature organizations. A kind of roadmap for sustainable and animal-friendly ‘circular agriculture’ in 2040, in which farmers no longer burden nature, water and climate, but improve it.

Read the report Large-scale relocation of farms seems unrealistic



Next week, the House will continue the debate on the fund of 24.3 billion euros for nature and agriculture, the vote will probably follow the following week. This debate was suspended in the evening of April, because there were more than a hundred questions and 25 amendments for nitrogen minister Christianne van der Wal (VVD) – who, like the House, still had to have dinner.

The ‘Transition Fund for Rural Areas and Nature’ should, among other things, help to halve nitrogen emissions. The coalition is only divided on whether the target year remains 2030 or 2035. The CDA wants to negotiate about this sometime in the coming months. The statutory term of the fund is in any case until 2035, so the cabinet can use it in all directions.

More progress

It almost sounds like the nitrogen approach is at a tipping point – and more progress may be coming from the summer.

But it remains a guess how many farmers and factories want to cooperate in the peak tax scheme, or whether the government will become entangled in lengthy expropriation procedures. There are no Agricultural Agreements yet, no signatures and no content to judge. The House of Representatives will probably approve the bill for the billion-dollar fund, but this must also be passed by the Senate, where a majority is not self-evident.

If the fund is delayed, this does not mean that the government cannot do anything now. The money for the buy-out schemes of peak taxers and other livestock farmers (1.47 billion), for example, is arranged via the Spring Memorandum and is already parked in an account. The Spring Memorandum also still has to be passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate.

An important question that Minister Van der Wal – sole manager of the fund of 24.3 billion euros – will have to answer in the House on Wednesday is: how should that mountain of tax money solve the problems in nature and agriculture?

The objectives of the fund are well known: nitrogen precipitation in nature must be reduced, so must greenhouse gas emissions, water quality must improve, as must biodiversity, and agriculture must become more sustainable. But how these goals are to be achieved is unclear.

The coalition agreement only included a provisional expenditure picture until 2035. The largest item, almost 7.5 billion euros, would be intended for buying up livestock farms. About 7 billion is cover for the write-down of dairy farmers’ land: for example, if that land is converted into a nature reserve. For innovative housing systems and other farm management: one billion.

Both the Court of Audit, the Council of State and the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency (PBL) warn against a ‘money-seeking-project’ approach, VVD member Van Campen warned about the billion-dollar fund. Bromet of GroenLinks was more adamant: the cabinet has “no vision at all” on making agriculture more sustainable, she said in the debate.

The House of Representatives wonders how it can monitor until 2035 whether all those billions are actually spent. The specter is that we are twelve years later, the money has run out, and the problems have not been solved.

Left-wing parties in particular are concerned that the cabinet will only focus on nitrogen. Fixation on nitrogen, the PBL has been saying for years, is not the way to restore Natura 2000 areas. More is needed to maintain animal and plant species: cleaner water, higher groundwater levels to prevent desiccation, less fragmented nature areas and more habitat.

Read the research article Cabinet nitrogen approach under pressure: dozens of peak loaders against buyout



Such a broad approach to nature and agriculture is also under pressure from the emergence of the BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB). BBB leader Caroline van der Plas has been saying for some time that the cabinet has a “one-sided view” on nitrogen. But BBB also advocates halving the number of Natura 2000 areas, because there would be too many ‘tiny nature areas’ in between. Many farmers are against pumping up groundwater in nature reserves; they don’t want marshy ground in which cows and tractors can sink.

BBB also thinks a fund of 24.3 billion euros is too much. The party itself sees more in technical solutions, such as a housing system that combats ammonia by purifying the air and separating manure and pee.

A reason for parties such as GroenLinks and PvdA to urge the cabinet to take an ‘integrated’ approach with the fund for nature and agriculture – not just innovation. Because now it is still Minister Van der Wal who will manage the billions for nature and agriculture. But if the cabinet stops in 2025 or falls earlier, it could also just be Minister Van der Plas.