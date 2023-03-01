A concerned woman calls the helpdesk of the National Nitrogen Information Point and Natura2000. She lives near Maastricht and is concerned about municipal plans to build an education campus. Is the nitrogen emissions from this project harmful to the nearby nature reserves, she wants to know.

Helpdesk employee Jorien Benders (31) reassures her. “A nitrogen calculation must be done for every project,” she says, “so also for municipal projects.” If extra nitrogen is released, ‘compensatory measures’ are required, for example by buying up nitrogen space elsewhere.

The information center, right next to Utrecht Central Station, is van BIJ12, an organization of the twelve Dutch provinces which, among other things, provides information about nature and the living environment. Themes range from wolves to drug waste – and therefore nitrogen. The helpdesk has existed in its current form since 2019, a few months after the Council of State rejected the government’s nitrogen policy. The Nitrogen Approach Program (PAS) clashed with European nature legislation. This headache has not become any easier for the government in the meantime. Farmers, builders and other emitters are in great uncertainty about their permit or application.

2,300 questions in 2022

Last year the helpdesk received about 2,300 questions, more than 200 more than the year before. That is an average of fifteen per day – a few by telephone, the rest via the online questionnaire.

This morning two employees are on duty; one works at home, Benders is at the office. She has been working there for a year now, after studying environmental sciences.

The range of questioners is diverse: farmers, citizens, construction companies, consultancy firms. Many questions are about Aerius, a calculation model from the environmental and health institute RIVM. This allows everyone to see how much of their nitrogen emissions are deposited on Natura2000 areas. This is necessary, for example, to obtain a permit for the construction of houses or a stable. Questions concern the input of data, unexpected results or the results that take a long time to print out.

Most of the information can be found online, says Benders, “but there are also a lot of websites, and our Aerius manual is dozens of pages long. Then I also understand that it is sometimes difficult to find an answer yourself.”

This fall, many questions arose after the expiration of the building exemption

The telephone conversations are mostly friendly. Occasionally frustration seeps through the caller. Sometimes about technical details of Aerius, then again about the regulations. This seems to be changing all the time, while permit procedures are already in full swing.

Occasionally an angry farmer calls, such as the ‘PAS reporter’ who was on the line recently. At the time of the Nitrogen Approach Program he had reported his nitrogen emissions, assuming that he did not need a permit. But when the Council of State found such a permit necessary in 2019, all these detectors suddenly emitted nitrogen without a permit.

Since then, the government has been trying to provide PAS reporters with a permit. But that is difficult, because this requires ‘nitrogen space’. To compensate, nitrogen emissions must be reduced somewhere else, in the right place, to the right degree. Exactly how much space is needed and where it will be obtained from is still uncertain.

The PAS reporter who called wanted to know the status of his permit. He had already sent his data to the National Office for Entrepreneurs a year ago, after which the provinces had to work with it. The caller thought it was taking a long time now. He felt sent from pillar to post, and threw all his frustration out on the phone, says Benders. The helpdesk can then do little more than offer a listening ear, indicate when callers can expect clarity, and from whom. Benders: “The most difficult calls are from people you cannot help.”

Rush

New developments in the nitrogen dossier invariably cause extra pressure at the helpdesk. Many questions arose this fall the expiration of the building permit. As a result, construction companies now also need a permit for the nitrogen they emit during construction work.

If the helpdesk is ‘lucky’, the employees know in broad terms what it’s all about a few hours before a new development goes public, and how they can best help people. When the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality presented the National Program for Rural Areas last June, the helpdesk was in any case well prepared. Where normally two people are working, a team of ten men was now ready.

Emotional

In the end, it was less busy than expected, says Marieke Ellenbroek, communications advisor. At three o’clock in the afternoon the first call came: what the government had against nitrogen. “The questions were mainly emotional at first. Also because the media immediately showed up and then it went wild on social media. The really substantive questions came later,” says Ellenbroek.

In exceptional cases, helpdesk employees have a bad feeling about a conversation, says Benders. Last summer, for example, a man called who did not believe in the nitrogen problem. He also mentioned climate change – and whether the helpdesk employee believed in it. “It felt like anything I said could be used against me. Afterwards, he tweeted that the helpdesk could not properly answer even a simple question – whether the nitrogen problem exists.”

Ellenbroek: “The helpdesk is a bit on the front line of a pretty explosive file.”