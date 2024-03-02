He nintendo switch It is not a perfect console. In this way, millions of fans have done everything possible to make this product improve through different accessories. One of the companies that has gained popularity in this market is CRKD, which has revealed a new model of its already famous Nitro Deck, which is compatible with the traditional console, and the OLED.

The Nitro Deck+ will be on sale at end of next April for only $69.99 dollarsand offers gamers improved ergonomics, the ability to dock to a TV without an external dock, integrated USB-C output, USB-C to HDMI adapter, two new 'Sidekick' buttons, updated and adjustable vibration system, Bluetooth and a CRKD app for customization and firmware updates.

All interested parties can place their pre-orders at the Official site by CRKD. This add-on was created for all those who want to have a better experience for the Nintendo Switch, a task that is not always as easy as one might think. On related topics, this would be the reveal month of the Switch 2. Likewise, for this reason the Switch 2 would arrive until 2025.

Editor's Note:

The Switch's accessories are a blast. On some occasions we have products that are very worthwhile, and on others we only get hardware into our hands that ends up hindering the main experience of the console. Fortunately, this does not seem to be the case.

Via: CRKD