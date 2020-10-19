Taking a dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of giving 10 lakh jobs, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that some people are promising jobs without realizing it, but lest it be different in its name Turn on the business. Nitish Kumar said this while addressing election rallies in Sherghati and Attari in Gaya, Rafiganj in Aurangabad and Ghosi in Jehanabad.

Kumar said, “Some people have no knowledge and are claiming that they will give so many jobs. Where will the money come from? ”Cautioning people, he said,“ lest elsewhere, start your own business in the name of giving jobs. Saying that there is something to be done, there is some experience to be done, if you have some understanding, no. ”Kumar, while targeting the RJD leader, questioned how many people were given jobs when they had the opportunity in 15 years?

He said that we have given jobs to more than six lakh people and given job opportunities to a large number of people. Significantly, the opposition Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has said that “the most important subject is unemployment.” As soon as our government is formed, the first cabinet will be approved to provide 10 lakh jobs to the youth.

At the same time, while targeting Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar said what did women do in 15 years? Husband made wife sit in jail but what did he do for women? Kumar said, “We got reservation if we got a chance.” Women became public representatives. Referring to the state of law and order during the previous RJD government, the Chief Minister said that earlier due to the kidnapping industry in Bihar, many traders and doctors had left the state. He said that everything changed as soon as we came, work was done for everyone’s development, everyone got protection.

Targeting the previous RJD government, he said that earlier there was no road, no electricity and there was Jungle Raj. He said that today there is electricity in every house, there is a road to every village and there is rule of law in Bihar. Kumar said, We had made it clear in the beginning that we will not tolerate crime, corruption and communalism at any cost.

He said that some people say only worked for the first five years. If we had only worked for the first five years, would the electricity reach every village and road? Kumar said that bypasses and new roads will be constructed in the city and village, such arrangements will be made that people will remain relaxed for the next 50 years. The Chief Minister said, “We worked with the vision of development with justice, development of every area, upliftment of every section of society … Never neglected anyone. We work, we will keep doing it.

He said that we have decided that, if given a chance this time, we will bring irrigation water to every field. Will not let it dry anywhere. Electricity has reached every house, now we will install solar lights in every village. Kumar said, “We work according to the listeners of all people for the betterment of society, prohibition of liquor, see how alcohol has changed people’s lives.”