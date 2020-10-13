Yesterday on Monday, the entire Mumbai electricity went down due to grid failure. There was an outcry over this. Millions of passengers traveling by local train were stranded at the stations. Examinations of Mumbai University had to be postponed. Meanwhile, Sanjay Jha, the Water Resources Minister in the Bihar government, has taken a dig at the Mumbai power cut. He tweeted, ‘Batti Gul Ba in Mumbai, Light Full Ba in Bihar. Ba of e?

Let me tell you that the bugle of assembly elections in Bihar is over. The nomination phase continues. The ruling NDA, led by Nitish Kumar, consistently claims that the power situation in Bihar has improved significantly in the last 15 years.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said in a rally that now there is news of no electricity coming in Bihar. He had praised the leadership of Nitish Kumar and said, “Anything like Nitish Babu is possible.”

At the same time, Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha said that Bihar had inherited Nitish Kumar in 2005, it had neither electricity nor employment. In the evening, people used to return to their respective homes. Criminals dominated. He said that Bihar is continuously advancing under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Villages also get 20 to 22 hours of electricity. People now live in the light of LED light, not lanterns.

BJP answers ‘Ka Ba’ in Bihar with ‘E Ba’, video released

Regarding the Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP has answered the opposition’s question about ‘Ka Ba’ with ‘E Ba’ in Bhojpuri Song Bihar. The BJP has informed about the development work done by the NDA government through E Ba in Bihar.

In this video prepared in Bhojpuri, it is said – Bihar is changed under the rule of NDA. Through the video, the party has told what the NDA government has done in Bihar. Two and a half dozen videos have been made for this. On Tuesday, the video was launched simultaneously on social sites Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp group.