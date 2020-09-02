The Bihar government has extended the tenure of Indian Administrative Service officer Anand Kishore as chairman of the Bihar School Examination Committee for three years. On Tuesday, notification in this regard was issued by Additional Secretary of the Department of Education Girivar Dayal Singh. It states that Anand Kishore is appointed to the post of Chairman of Bihar School Examination Committee with effect from 25 September 2020 for the next three years.

The state government has restructured the Bihar Vidyalaya Examination Committee for the next three years with effect from 25 September 2020. Notification was also issued on Tuesday. Chairman of the reorganized eight-member Bihar School Examination Committee, Bihar Board President Anand Kishore, while Member Secretary, ex-officio Secretary of the Board has been made.

Details of functions of Bihar School Examination Committee

Bihar Board has set a record by releasing the first matriculation and inter results in the country in two years i.e. 2019 and 2020, as per the technology-based reforms in the examination system in the past years.

Anand Kishore (File Photo)

In this order, in the year 2020, the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination by the committee were published in the country on 24 March 2020, which was the fastest result in the history of the country. After this, the annual examination of the committee, the result of 2020 was released on May 26, 2020 amid the lockdown applied due to corona epidemic. This result was also released by the committee first in the country.