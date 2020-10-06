Patna: Seats have been divided in the Grand Alliance and NDA for the Bihar Assembly elections. CM Nitish Kumar was holding a press conference with BJP leaders today about the seat sharing in NDA. During this time he was asked the question that RJD has promised 10 lakh jobs. In response, Nitish said that this is very ridiculous.

Now RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has hit back at this reaction of Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi said that “Respected Nitish Kumar ji feels ashamed to talk about unemployment.” He is not even ashamed to change the chair for the sake of change.

Respected Nitish Kumar ji feels ashamed to talk unemployment. He is not even ashamed to change the chair for the sake of change. – Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 6, 2020

Let me tell you that Tejashwi Yadav has announced that “With the first pen in the first cabinet, 10 lakh youth of Bihar will be given jobs.” He said that “There are already 4 lakh 50 thousand vacancies in Bihar. According to the standards of national average in other departments including education, health, home department, there is a great need for 5 lakh 50 thousand appointments in Bihar right now.”

