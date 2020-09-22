Highlights: CM Nitish asks PM Modi to extend Ghazipur 8 lane road to Buxar

In the election season, the Center is raining gifts from Bihar. Even if not, there is a chance as well as a custom. But something happened on Monday that has triggered a period of political speculation in the midst of the gifts. It is a request from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar demands PM Modi

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was giving his address during the inauguration of fast speed internet in 9 new highways and villages on Monday. During this time he said that-‘The 8 lane road from Lucknow to Ghazipur should be connected to Buxar. This is my prayer to the Prime Minister. By giving this tax, Bihar will benefit greatly. The distance from Ghazipur to Buxar is only 17-18 km. ‘

PM Modi’s answer

Prime Minister Modi’s address began after CM Nitish. After the inauguration, PM Modi started speaking on connectivity. Obviously, it was about roads and internet, so connectivity had to be mentioned. In this virtual speech, PM said one thing. they said- ‘Connectivity is a subject that needs to be thought about in its entirety rather than in pieces. A bridge was built here, a road was built there, a rail route was made there, a railway station was built there. Such an approach is a big loss for the country.

With this answer, it is being speculated in the political corridor that CM Nitish’s answer to CM Nitish’s talk of thinking in pieces i.e. connecting only Bihar. According to RJD, there is a contradiction in the talk of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. According to RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari- ‘Whenever Nitish asks for something from Modi, the PM should talk about it and go unheard. PM Modi himself does not want Nitish to get credit for anything. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejected Nitish’s demand for Patna University as Central University. PM has not forgotten the platter in 2012.

Nitish had urged to make Patna University a central university

In October 2017, in a ceremony organized to mark 100 years of Patna University, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant PU the Central University status. When the students supported the applause, the atmosphere was also ready for the announcement, but PM Modi gave this ‘big offer’, calling this demand as old. He said that a list of 20 best universities of the country will be made, which is planned to give a fund of 10 thousand crores.

At that time, the opposition had targeted Nitish, saying that PM Modi deliberately ignored Nitish Kumar’s demand. Now the opposition has also surrounded Nitish on this issue. It remains to be seen how and how the JDU responds in the electoral environment.