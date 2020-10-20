The rally of leaders has started in Bihar assembly elections. The leaders are also being bombarded with accusations and counter-accusations. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar strongly attacked Tejashwi Yadav in a public meeting held in Bhore Assembly constituency of Gopalganj.

The Chief Minister has taken a dig at Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and said that some people are claiming 10 lakh jobs. But they are not telling where the money will come from. For which you go to jail, will you give the job with the same money? CM Nitish while addressing an election meeting held at Gandhi Smarak High School Bhore in Gopalganj district in support of NDA candidate Sunil Kumar and Amarendra Kumar Pandey alias Pappu Pandey of Kuchayakot.

Nitish while taking a dig at Lalu-Rabri’s reign said that people did not dare to leave the house at dusk in the 15 years of husband and wife’s reign. There were many massacres in Bihar under his rule, but we have established the rule of law during his reign. According to the Government of India data for the year 2018, where Bihar was at the bottom in terms of law and order, now it has come at 23rd position in the whole country. Bihar’s growth rate is also the highest in the country at 12.7 percent per year.

CM Nitish said about the achievements of his 15 years of reign that during the reign of husband and wife, women did not get any respect. We made arrangements for 50 percent reservation for them in panchayats and municipal bodies. Earlier the children of Mahadalits could not go to school in large numbers. Today the number of out-of-school children remains at half a percent. Today, the number of boys and girls in schools has become almost equal. Hospitals have also improved significantly. Earlier, in primary health centers, only 39 people used to go to government hospitals every month for treatment. Today on an average 10,000 people go for treatment in a month.

Nitish further said that engineering, polytechnic, women’s ITI and ANM institutes are being opened in every district. A credit card of up to four lakh rupees is being given to the children of poor people for higher education. To make children efficient, today under the Skilled Youth Program, programs like communication skills, behavioral skills etc. are being run. Earlier, women were not employed in the police force. Today, percentage of women are working in the police. There has also been a lot of improvement in terms of electricity. Whereas earlier 700 MW power was consumed, today 6000 MW power is being consumed. Every house tap water will be completed in 2 months. The door-to-door toilet work has been completed. Construction of Pucca Gali Hose Scheme is underway.