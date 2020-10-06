After a long wait, there has been a formal announcement of seat-sharing in the NDA for the Bihar assembly elections (Bihar chunav). On this occasion, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that talks had already taken place in the alliance of us, the announcement was just left. Today we are giving detailed information. When Nitish Kumar was asked a question on the attack being carried out by LJP chief Chirag Paswan, CM Nitish Kumar has responded sharply. CM Nitish reminded that Ram Vilas Paswan has reached Rajya Sabha, what happened without the help of JDU?On this occasion, CM Nitish told that JDU will contest 122 seats, under which Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Ham has been given 7 seats. BJP has been given 121 seats, VIP will be given seats under it. The details of which party will field candidates from which seats are also ready. We will work together in future also. Everything has happened in Bihar.

CM Nitish gave the example of 15 years vs 15 years

He said that everyone knows that if we have been working for 15 years, we can see the comparison of those who got the opportunity to work for 15 years before that. What was the economic situation in the first 15 years, what was the condition of the law, how many mass murders took place, incidents like mass massacres. Everyone knows how many riots took place. There was a road somewhere. Where did schools, colleges go? When did teachers get salary in university? Everyone knows how we acted. How much Corona has affected the whole world. How much work we have done in Bihar is in front of everyone. As far as investigation is concerned, we are 3 thousand more per 10 lakh than the national average. I am opposed to the word migrant. People do not know that there are people of Kerala in Bihar as well. We have assisted thousands of rupees to 21 lakh people.

JDU will contest elections on 122 seats and BJP in 121 seats

CM Nitish said that the train was arranged for the people to return home. The center helped us a lot. But some things are done like this only. Our job is to serve people. You will get the opportunity to serve based on the work we have done. Today saw in the newspaper that the news of joining the RJD has been printed by a leader who does not have a relationship with the JDU. The RJD leaders left the JDU in 2014. We are working together and will continue to do so.

In front of Nitish, Chirag has to stay in the NDA of the BJP bluntly, then Nitish’s leadership will have to accept

During the discussion, it was the BJP’s wish that we and the VIPs be taken together. We do not have any kind of misunderstanding in our mind. If someone enjoys saying something, then they have the freedom to say it. It is natural that this time there is a delay in taking any decision, but now everything is clear. I would say that there should be a sense of love and brotherhood in society. You make a few lakhs, some percent of people will continue to say something. There was a budget of 24 thousand crore rupees, which we have reached to 2 lakh 40 thousand crore rupees.

On the question of Chirag Paswan, Nitish Kumar said that I respect Ram Vilas Paswan. I wish him a quick recovery. I ask whether Ram Vilas Paswan who has gone to Rajya Sabha has arrived without the help of JDU. LJP has only 2 seats in Bihar.