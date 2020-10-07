Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has written a letter to the people of the state. In a letter written on Wednesday as Janata Dal United (JDU) president, Nitish Kumar has mentioned the achievements during his tenure. He has also told what they will do if the public gives them a chance after this assembly election. CM Nitish has written in this letter that now being called Bihari is not an insult but a matter of pride. What we did is all in front of you. Serving people is our religion.

Addressing the people of Bihar, the JDU president wrote, “I am confident that with your cooperation and blessings, in the days to come, we will make Bihar a capable and self-reliant state by taking it to the heights of development. If we get a chance to serve next time, then we will implement the second phase of the seven decisions. In these decisions, there is a resolve to make youth power skilled, enabling women, providing accessible connectivity to important places as well as providing better health facilities for humans and animals.

On Wednesday, while addressing the dear sisters, brothers, respected elders to the people of Bihar, the Chief Minister said that they all gave me the opportunity to serve Bihar from the year 2005. We created an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood in the society, the atmosphere of fear was over and paved the way for development in all areas. We have given special attention to the field of education-health. Students, students were given bicycles, clothes, scholarships. Better treatment was made in hospitals. Thousands of roads and bridges were built, making it possible to reach Patna even in the most remote areas of the state in six hours. Under the seven principles of developed Bihar, electricity was delivered to every household. Toilet work in every household, connectivity to every hamlet is almost complete. Drinking water in 83 percent of the houses and most of the houses have become paved streets. The goal is almost met, the remaining work will also be completed soon.

Nitish Kumar further wrote, in addition to 50 percent reservation in Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipal Bodies, women were given 35 percent reservation in government jobs. One crore 20 lakh women were added through more than one million livelihood groups. This brought them consciousness. We did work for all sections of the community and society. Many welfare programs have been launched especially to bring women, scheduled castes, tribes, backward classes and minorities into the mainstream of development. Many schemes have been launched to increase the income of farmers.

The JDU president wrote, full prohibition was imposed. A social campaign was organized for prohibition of alcohol and against child marriage and dowry. People’s problems are being solved by the use of Public Grievance Redressal Act. Through the water-life-greening campaign, work is being done to deal with the threats of climate change. During the period of Kovid epidemic, we have spent more than ten thousand crore rupees for providing relief, investigation and medical treatment. We still need to be alert and alert. We did not have any special work in disaster management, we started providing relief to the people. We believe in work on land, not in publicity.

