Highlights: Nitish Kumar will destroy ‘MY’ equation this time

30 Yadav and Muslim candidates fielded to break Tejashwi’s tilm.

Nitish Kumar has given ticket to 19 Yadav and 11 Muslim candidates in this election

Complete preparations to woo upper caste voters, 19 candidates out

Patna

During the ticket distribution in Bihar elections all parties have taken care of caste votes. Nitish Kumar has also focused on the core vote bank during seat sharing. Nitish Kumar has tried his best in seat sharing to demolish the ‘MY’ equation of RJD. During this time, Nitish Kumar’s party JDU has tried to help people of all classes. JDU has dictated more than two and a half dozen Muslim-Yadav candidates.

JDU has released the list of 115 candidates on Wednesday. Through 115 candidates, JDU has tried to address every category. Among upper caste, backward and minority voters, JDU has tried its best to breach. In the RJD-dominated areas, the JDU has fielded candidates to split the votes. With this, Nitish Kumar has not disappointed those who came from RJD. All have been fielded.

More focus on ‘MY’ equation

Nitish Kumar has this time focused on RJD’s core voter ‘MY’. That means Nitish Kumar has full attention on the vote of Muslims and Yadavs. In this election, Nitish Kumar has given tickets to Muslim candidates in 11 seats. Along with this, JDU has also given tickets to 19 Yadav people. In other words, JDU has given tickets to 30 Muslim-Yadavs. While releasing the list of JDU, JDU leader RCP Singh had said that our leaders are the leaders of inclusive development. Ticket sharing has taken care of all classes of people.

Muslim candidates are given on these seats

JDU has secured Khurshid from Sikta in East Champaran, Sharafuddin from Shivhar, Shagufta Azim from Araria, Naushad Alam from Thakurganj, Mo from Kochadhaman. Mujahid Alam, Amaur to Safa Zafar, Darbhanga Rural to Faraz Fatmi, Kanti to Mo. Jamal, Altaf Raju from Madhaura, Asma Parveen from Mahua and Anjum Ara from Dumraon.

These are JDU’s Yadav candidates

Purnima Yadav from Govindpur, Kaushal Yadav from Nawada, Manorama Devi from Attari, Vinod Prasad Yadav from Sherghati, Vijendra Yadav from Sandesh, Bachha Yadav from Paliganj, Manoj Yadav from Belhar, Poonam Yadav from Khagaria, Chandrika Rai from Parsa, Maheshwar Prasad from Gaighat Yadav, Anirudh Prasad Yadav from Nirmali, Vijendra Prasad Yadav from Supaul, Narendran Narayan Yadav from Alamnagar, Dilip Rai from Sursand, Rajkumar Rai from Hasanpur, Lakshmeshwar Rai from Laukha, Suraj Prasad Rai from Kadwa and Ranju Geeta from Bajpatti.

Nitish Kumar is very kind to the upper castes

Nitish Kumar owes his favor not only to Yadavs and Muslims but also to upper caste voters. Nitish Kumar has fielded 19 upper caste candidates in this election. It has 2 Brahmins, 7 Rajputs and 8 Bhumihar candidates in the fray. Because in the past, upper caste candidates from Nitish Kumar’s party have been winning the election. At the same time, for some time, the upper caste people in Bihar are also angry with some decisions of Nitish Kumar. In such a situation, Nitish Kumar has run this bet to make him happy.