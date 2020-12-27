Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in the JDU National Executive meeting on Sunday that he did not wish to become the Chief Minister after the 2020 elections. He had also made it clear to the BJP leadership that he does not want to become Chief Minister. A Chief Minister was made by BJP. However, the BJP leadership did not agree to this and I was pressurized to become the Chief Minister. After the JDU meeting, the party’s national general secretary and spokesperson KC Tyagi gave this information in the press conference.

Leader of nitish kumar credit

KC Tyagi said that Nitish Kumar is not a leader of number force, but a leader of credit. The leadership of Nitish Kumar and his aura cannot be seen by associating with the force of numbers. Nitish Kumar’s credibility has not decreased at all. In the 2020 assembly elections, JDU has got votes like before. In this election too, the NDA has got their full support, especially women and marginalized sections who have been kept away from the mainstream.

JDU will contest West Bengal elections

JDU will participate in the elections in West Bengal. The decision on how many seats JDU will fight there will be taken in two-three days. Casey Tyagi gave this information. He also said that JDU will participate in the elections in other states.

LJP should have stopped

KC Tyagi also said that LJP should have been prevented from contesting the assembly elections alone. The NDA narrowly escapes in terms of securing a majority in this election. He also said that Chirag Paswan did not name Ram Vilas Paswan and Bhimrao Ambedkar even once in the election. He kept taking only the name of Narendra Modi in the elections. While he contested against NDA.