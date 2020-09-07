Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held the first virtual rally on Monday for the Bihar assembly elections. The virtual rally was missing from both social and Google platforms. CM Nitish Kumar and JDU’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages were supposed to be live streaming this rally, but it could not happen. For the last few days, continuous information was being given on the party’s social platform that on Monday, 7 September, CM Nitish Kumar will address the first digital rally of the party (Nitish Kumar Virtual Rally).It was informed that this virtual Maharalee of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can be seen on Facebook via nitishkumarjdu and @jduonline and on Twitter along with @nitishkumar and @jduonline on website https://jdulive.com. But due to a technical problem, this rally could not go live on any social platform.

Disappeared from google

The rally was also to be live on JDU’s website https://jdulive.com, but here too the public got a complete failure. It was not opening upon login to the website.

Like how the rally went live on a platform

As such, Nitish’s virtual rally was able to go live on just one page at 11:48 AM. The virtual rally of Nitish Kumar could not be seen on the internet on a wider scale than the party had hoped. So far, it is only visible on this page https://www.facebook.com/jduonline.

Claim to reach 25 lakh people failed

The rally, which went live on a single page, also did not get much response. A maximum of 4.5K people were able to watch the rally going live on https://www.facebook.com/jduonline page. While it was claimed that this rally would reach 25 lakh people.

JDU’s ‘Definitive Dialogue’ rally

JDU leaders claim that the Chief Minister’s ‘Nishcha Samvad’ rally will be the biggest virtual rally ever. He said that to connect people with this virtual Maharali, party leaders and activists launched a special campaign at the booth level. A link has been sent to more than 26 lakh 25 thousand people of the state to join this Maharali live. All people can connect to their smartphones, laptops, computers etc. through this link and can directly hear and see the Chief Minister.

Party prepares special for rally

It was also informed by JDU that party MPs, MLAs, district presidents and organization cell officials would make such arrangements by installing projectors, LED screens, TVs, etc. in their respective areas so that the people around them could collectively listen to it live. I can facilitate During this time, people will be kept distance by following social distancing. On Monday, the first phase of JDU’s election preparations will end with the Chief Minister’s virtual Maharali – a sure dialogue.