Is Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar playing the last innings in the assembly elections this time, has he started looking for a successor in JDU, will Nitish Kumar disassociate himself from state politics after this time assembly elections, will JDU Will BJP merge? Many such questions remain the subject of discussion in the political corridor between the Bihar Assembly elections. The recent decision of JDU President Nitish Kumar has started giving more strength to these questions. Let us try to understand why these questions are gaining strength in the political corridors.Election strategist Prashant Kishore was named after the Nitish and Lalu Yadav pair came to power in Bihar in the 2015 assembly elections. A few months later, Prashant Kishore started his political career by making him the national vice-president at JDU. During this time the discussion started whether Nitish Kumar was trying to make Prashant Kishore his political successor. However, Prashant Kishore made several statements from the party line after which he was pushed to the margins and later he was also removed from the party. There is no discovery news of where he is in this time assembly elections.

Those interested in the politics of Bihar know that Nitish Kumar is the surveyor in a party like JDU. Even senior leaders like Sharad Yadav tried to work apart from Nitish Kumar’s will and he was also thrown out of the party. Now the same Nitish Kumar has appointed five party leaders to assume responsibility for Bihar assembly elections 2020. These names are Sanjay Jha, Ashok Chaudhary, Vijay Chaudhary, Lallan Singh and RCP Singh.

The responsibility of the Bihar Assembly elections has been placed on the shoulders of these five leaders. Sources say that they have been asked to participate in the decisions of the party. If you want to negotiate with BJP or any other political party, then one of these five faces will go.

Former Congress state president Ashok Chaudhary has been made state executive president in JDU. Ashok Chaudhary is considered a fast-paced leader. The biggest thing is that Ashok Chaudhary comes from the Pasi caste, thus he is also a Dalit face. Ashok Chaudhary is considered very close to Nitish Kumar. The JDU is believed to have select leaders with direct access to Nitish Kumar.

Ethnic balance is achieved in a team of five leaders

In the team formed by Nitish Kumar, special care has been taken of ethnic balance. Ashok Chaudhary is a Dalit, Sanjay Jha Brahmin, Vijay Chaudhary Bhumihar, Lalan Singh Bhumihar and RCP Singh from Kurmi fraternity. Looking at these five faces, it can be inferred that Nitish Kumar is doing some distance political planning. It seems that Nitish Kumar is developing second line leadership in the party.

Nitish Kumar is aging

At present, Nitish Kumar is 69 years old. If he comes to power this time and stays on the chief minister’s chair for five years, he will be 74 years old by the next election. He has been the Chief Minister of Bihar for nearly 13 and a half years in power. From this perspective, as a leader, he has played a successful innings in Bihar. There is speculation that he will move on to another path of politics after winning the NDA alliance under his leadership in this time assembly elections. However, all this is speculation till the Nitish Kumar himself or some of his close confirms it officially, then the market of speculation will continue to heat up.