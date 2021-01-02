Nitish Kumar Govt is constantly taking necessary steps to further improve road connectivity in Bihar. In view of this, on Monday, the Chief Minister held an important meeting with the officials. During this time, the government has decided to build a bypass at 120 places in the state. The Chief Minister (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) has directed the road construction department to complete the work of bypass construction at all places in the next 3 years.According to the information, the total length of the bypass constructed at 120 places in Bihar will be about 708 kilometers. It is estimated to cost around Rs 4154 crore. Of these, 31 bypasses will be on the national highway, 89 on the state highway. In a meeting with officials on Monday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar discussed issues such as construction of bypasses and flyovers in urban areas and connectivity in rural areas as well. Meanwhile, these decisions were agreed.

CM said – Bypass road of Danapur Cantt is very important

The Chief Minister directed the officials that the width of the bypass should not be less than 7 meters. Elevated road should also be constructed where necessary. Nitish Kumar said that the bypass route of Danapur Cantt is very important. Also, all other plans, including the construction of a four-lane bridge parallel to JP Setu, need to be expedited. He said that due to construction of these bypasses, it will take maximum 5 hours to reach Patna from any part of Bihar.

Chief Minister is busy in constant meeting

On January 1, Nitish Kumar reached the secretariat and held an important meeting with the officials. Later the Chief Minister said that now he will work only after sitting from the Secretariat. At least once a week, he will definitely work in the secretariat. During that time he said that he always thinks about people’s work.