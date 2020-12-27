Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday once again said that he did not want to become Chief Minister. He accepted this position at the behest of BJP leaders. Now his statement has been commented by veteran BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi. He justified Nitish Kumar’s saying that yes, he did not want to become Chief Minister. He accepted the post of CM only on the persuasion of BJP and JDU leaders.Sushil Modi said that BJP and JDU leaders had talked to Nitish Kumar about becoming CM. He told them that we contested on his name and vision. People also voted for him. Ultimately, Nitish Kumar became Chief Minister at the insistence of JDU, BJP and VIP leaders. Not only this, Sushil Modi has denied any deficiency in the coordination of BJP-JDU alliance. He said there is no shortage, the leadership of JDU and BJP is able to overcome all the problems.

Former Deputy CM and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi also reacted to the political developments in Arunachal Pradesh. He said that the NDA alliance in Bihar is strong and the Nitish Kumar government will run for a full 5 years. JDU leaders have also said on the Arunachal issue that there will be no impact on Bihar’s alliance. Sushil Modi congratulated RCP Singh on being made the national president of JDU.

Earlier on Sunday, Nitish Kumar made his remarks about the post of CM in the JDU National Executive meeting. He had said that I had no desire to become Chief Minister. I said that the people have given their mandate and anyone can be made the Chief Minister, BJP can make its Chief Minister. Not only this, Nitish Kumar said on the developments in Arunachal that an attempt was made to break our morale, but we do not panic.