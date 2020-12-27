Highlights: Why did Nitish choose RCP?

Is the caste equation behind Nitish’s decision

Nitish could not leave the Lovekush equation

This is one reason for choosing RCP Singh

Patna:

RCP Singh has been declared the new national president of JDU. But all of them know that most political decisions in Bihar do have caste equation. It is evident that the caste equation is visible in this decision as well. Here’s how …

Nitish could not leave the Lovekush equation even after leaving!

In the political corridor of Bihar, this discussion has intensified that even though Nitish could not leave the Lavkush equation. Actually RCP Singh is also a plant of the same love equation. He is a leader from the Kurmi community of Nalanda district. That is, the caste associated with the Lav Kush equation… Nitish himself is from the Kurmi community and has been the highest trust of the homogeneous RCP from the beginning. At the same time, Nitish Lavkush considers the vote bank i.e. Kurmi-Kori vote bank as his own. It is believed that this equation has also played an important role in making RPC Singh the national president of JDU.



Nitish Kumar has always been taking shocking decisions

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has always been known for taking shocking decisions. That is why in the ongoing JDU National Executive meeting in Patna, he has taken a similar decision. Ramchandra Prasad Singh alias RCP, coming from his home district Nalanda and very close to Nitish, will now be the new national president of JDU. Nitish Kumar himself proposed it in the National Executive, which has been unanimously passed by all the members.

Bihar: National Executive meeting of JDU … See how Nitish is churning

That’s why Nitish left the post of national president!

The question is whether Nitish could remain the national president till 2022. But why did he take such a decision in between. According to sources, the decision will still be taken by Nitish but only the seal will be in the name of RCP Singh. It is believed that Nitish was uncomfortable with the BJP’s role as the elder brother in terms of seats in the Bihar Assembly. But he is also the national president of the party. In such a situation, if he takes a strong decision, then the question of the dignity of the coalition religion could arise due to him being the chief minister and national president. That is why Nitish played this master stroke.

The second aspect is that Nitish now wants to distance himself from active politics. He had said during the campaigning for Bihar elections that this is his last election. However, later he told about its different meaning. It is also believed that Nitish has announced the end of the innings by handing over the post of party president to RCP Singh.