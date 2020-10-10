In the Mahabharat, the war of words between Mukesh Khanna (Mukesh Khanna) who plays Bhishma Pitamah and Gajendra Chauhan (Gajendra Chauhan) who plays Yudhishthira is constantly increasing. Mukesh Khanna is constantly targeting Gajendra Chauhan over the controversy over Kapil’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He has lambasted Gajendra Chauhan, and has even told him to be sycophantic. With this Mukesh Khanna has said that the name of Dharmaraja of Kali Yuga should be changed to Adharma. At the same time, Gajendra Chauhan has called Mukesh Khanna a ‘flop actor’. Now Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Krishna’s role in the Mahabharata, has received a response in this whole matter.

Nitish played the role of Shri Krishna in the ‘Mahabharata’ serial. According to media reports, while reminding Gajendra’s career graph, Nitish said, ‘It is not a good thing to comment on someone’s performance or career graph. We all saw how Gajendra has performed as chairman of FTII in addition to his films and politics. By commenting on Mukesh’s knowledge and his performance, he is only taking out his frustration.

He further said, ‘Five of us, who are among the top actors of the show. Mukesh is not happy with the conversation going on between Khanna and Gajendra Chauhan. I think every person has the right to express his views. If Mukesh has this opinion about Kapil Sharma’s show, then this is his view. If anyone has the right to react, it should be Kapil and his team. Why is Gajendra talking on behalf of Kapil or defending his show.