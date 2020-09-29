Highlights: NITI Aayog told that there is a big silver stock in Rajasthan

CM Ashok Gehlot agreed to develop the industry

Webinar from Vedanta Resources and Hindustan Zinc

Many experts of the world including NITI Aayog participated in the webinar

Government invited investors to develop silver industry

Jaipur

In the Corona transition period, employment opportunities are decreasing in the country and region. At the same time, there is a great news related to employment in Rajasthan. Actually, a big disclosure has been made in relation to Rajasthan by NITI Aayog and India Accounts. According to the Niti Aayog and India accounts, for the 30,000 tonnes of silver reserves in the country, 98% which is in Rajasthan. He gave this information in a webinar organized by Vedanta Resources and Hindustan Zinc. CM Gehlot was the chief guest at the event. Many topics related to mineral mining were discussed in this webinar. During this, CM Gehlot expressed his happiness and invited the investors to work in this field.

Rajasthan corona update: Corona patients broke records in Jaipur, number again crossed 2000 in the state

We are committed to develop the mining sector

During this, CM Gehlot shared his vision and said that Rajasthan is committed to promote industries and progress of the state. During this time he also invited investors to promote in this field. Also promised full support from the government. He said that silver economy will develop in the state. For this, the government will do everything possible on its behalf.

CM gave information about mining sector

Chief Minister said to improve mining ecosystem in Rajasthan state

The Rajasthan State Mineral Exploration Trust has been formed. The trust was working on the discovery of oil and natural gas in Rajasthan a few years ago. At the same time, if the mining of silver mineral starts through it, then the state will be able to move ahead on the path of development.

Gehlot government will attack the agricultural laws of the Center, know how the farmers bill will be stopped in Rajasthan

87 percent of the country’s silver in Rajsamand and Udaipur

In the webinar, CM Gehlot informed that 87 percent of the country’s silver reserves are in Udaipur and Rajsamand districts of Rajasthan. At the same time, in this webinar, the proposal of holding a seminar on the subject of silver quarrying in Rajasthan was also approved by the NITI Aayog in the coming days after the outbreak of Kovid-19 epidemic. It has been decided that in this seminar of NITI Aayog, the Center and the state will jointly try to resolve the problems, challenges and other aspects of the industry in silver mining.

Traders from many countries took part

More and more people took part in this webinar on the virtual platform in the capital city of Jaipur. It included representatives of traders in 10 countries such as Peru, Mexico, USA, UAE, Turkey. Also, many prominent businessmen associated with the state government and industry were also present. The silver industry in the webinar was also discussed with regard to the development of the state through liberal exploration policies.