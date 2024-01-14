Measure has been in force since Friday (12 January); The city recorded the highest level of rain on Saturday (Jan 13)

Civil Defense and the City of Niterói (RJ) informed that the city remains on high alert this Sunday (14 January 2024) due to the heavy rains that hit the region. The measure has been in force since 6:20 pm on Friday (12 January). According to city hall, the city reached its highest rainfall record on Saturday (Jan. 13). “The storm reached 120.2 millimeters in a period of 1 hour, which represents more than 80% of the volume expected for the entire month of January. Stay in safe places and avoid travel.”, he said published on X (formerly Twitter). Civil Defense responded to 5 incidents related to landslides. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.