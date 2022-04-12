NNissan used to be a pioneer. The compact Nissan Leaf was the first mass-produced electric car in 2010, and to date almost 580,000 units have been sold in the world. But not much happened after the Leaf. The hesitation should now be over after twelve years. The Japanese manufacturer, which is associated with Renault and Mitsubishi, intends to spend 15.6 billion euros on electromobility over the next five years, and 7.8 billion have already been invested.

It is said that by 2023 all models will be electrified, and by 2030 only electric cars will be sold. The SUV Ariya makes the second start this summer. One or two electric motors work in the spacious 4.60 meter car that we were able to drive for a short time, the base model has a 63 kWh battery and a standard range of 403 kilometers. With an 87 kWh battery, it should be 500 kilometers – or almost ten percent less if both axles are driven.

This top model then manages 200 km/h, the other two are limited to 160 km/h. Charging takes place at the fast charging station with 130 kW. The Ariya charges alternating current with 7.4 kW, but 22 kW are possible for an extra charge. The car stands on a platform that will also be used by Renault and Mitsubishi. This also applies to an electric Micra and the successor to the Leaf, which are announced for 2024. However, the Leaf successor is said to be an SUV, albeit one size smaller than the Ariya.









picture series



electric offensive

:



Nissan



Another child of a cooperation is the other electric car that Nissan will bring in 2022. The Townstar van is an offshoot of the Renault Kangoo and Mercedes-Benz Citan. With a 45 kWh battery, the range is up to 300 kilometers, according to Nissan, and fast charging only works with a maximum of 80 kW. The cargo space holds a maximum of 3300 liters, later there will be a longer version and a vehicle with seating. With a 1.3-liter petrol engine and 130 hp, the 4.50 meter long station wagon has been on sale since January. Nissan has not yet completely abandoned the combustion engine. However, there are no longer any diesel machines in the range.







The SUV Juke will also be electrified in the short term with a brand new hybrid system that offers 145 hp and is said to be 20 percent more economical. In city traffic it should be 40 percent. Here the Juke drives 80 percent purely electrically. It may or may not need to be charged, as can the new 190hp Qashqai e-Power, which always drives electrically but uses a 1.5-liter three-cylinder as a generator. A 2.1 kWh battery sometimes ensures electric driving without the combustion engine running. Despite the 200 kilograms more weight compared to the Qashqai with a 1.3-liter four-cylinder petrol engine (140 or 158 hp), Nissan believes in this unusual technology, which “Technology and Engine” will present separately.

The first test drives on a closed circuit showed that the combustion engine can hardly be heard, especially at moderate speeds. Nissan announces that the e-Power is 90 percent electric in the city anyway. If it goes faster, the combustion engine can be heard very well. The three-cylinder works with a variable compression of the fuel-air mixture, which is either 8:1 or 14:1. Taken by itself, the engine has 158 hp. It has to be seen in everyday life whether the technology proves its worth. On our test lap, the on-board computer showed consumption of 9.0 liters.





