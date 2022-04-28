Nissan and NISMO presented the racing version of the model Z, the latest news among the sports cars of the Japanese brand. The car, prepared by Nismo, will be deployed at the next 24 Hours of Fuji (4-5 June 2022) not only for a purely competitive purpose, but also to explore its potential in view of a wider use in racing.

The racing Z has gotten several changes to any production example. Aesthetically, you immediately notice the presence of arear wing, Rays rims suitable for slick tires, the Brembo braking system. Other changes include a hood with air intakes, a front tow hitch, slightly more sculpted wheel arches and a racing-style fuel cap. In the cockpit, everything superfluous on the track has been eliminated, in exchange for a complete roll-bar and a Sabelt bucket seat. If successful, the car could become a high-performance base for a limited series, to be added to the list to rejuvenate the range.







Previous







Next



There have been no major changes, according to Nismo reports, regarding the three-liti twin-turbo V6 engine, which itself delivers 400 horsepower and 475 Nm of torque. Also from the aerodynamic point of view, the car has all the features on paper to achieve good results on the Fuji circuit.

“Nissan Z has always been an accessible sports car, always placed at the intersection of aspiration and achievability, between dreams and reality. This latest iteration is now ready to thrill enthusiasts and also create a whole new generation of fans of this model”, Said in 2021 Ashwani Gupta, COO of Nissan, in the act of presenting the production car. Clearly with racing it will be easier to create the conditions to popularize a car that is certainly in Nissan’s ropes, and that could become a small portent on the Japanese and US auto market.