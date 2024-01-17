Nissan presents the X-Trail Mountain Rescue, an adapted version of the X-Trail crossover designed for mountain rescue operations.

Modifications include tracks snow instead of wheels, a stretcher instead of rear seats and a space for a doctor. Outside, a custom roof rack with a hard stretcher, snow shovels, siren, flashing light bar and extra lights was added. The car is 23 cm higher than the standard version, with side steps to facilitate access.

The X-Trail Mountain Rescue highlights Nissan's e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system, with electric motors for each axle and sophisticated driving force and torque vectoring control. This system quickly adjusts drive power to individual wheels in response to changes in grip, ensuring optimal performance and control in various conditions.

The car supports the Ride Responsibly campaign in European ski resorts, with digital signs monitoring skiers' speed. The X-Trail Mountain Rescue will be exhibited in Cervinia. Coralie Musy, Vice President of Nissan, highlighted the innovation of this initiative to highlight the advantages of the e-4ORCE system and promote responsible behavior among winter sports enthusiasts.

Subscribe to the newsletter

