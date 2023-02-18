The new X-Trail e-POWER, theofficial electrified car of the Nissan e-POWER Vertical Winter Tour 2023, mountain lovers like it. In fact, over 300 customers have driven X-Trail e-POWER during the first four stages of the tour and over 600 have asked for information on the car and left their contact details at the Nissan stand. Great interest and curiosity for the engine e-POWER, a Nissan patent that is unique in the automotive landscape. An electric motor moves the wheels of the car and a heat engine produces energy.

Practically a plugless electric that is recharged with petrol and travels 950 kilometers on a full tank. Driving pleasure is typical of an EV and the internal combustion engine, which turns on only when necessary, guarantees low consumption, low emissions and low noise. Those who frequent the mountains in winter, and usually drive on snowy and icy roads, have been able to appreciate the great capabilities of the four-wheel drive e-4ORCE. Another Nissan patent consisting of two electric motors, one for each axle, and a sophisticated system that regulates driving force and brake action on the four wheels. e-4ORCE reacts to changes in grip in a ten-thousandth (1/10,000) of a second, guaranteeing brilliant performance and maximum control on every track and in every condition. Out of a total of 9 stages, the one that closed on Sunday in Alleghe, in the province of Belluno, can be considered the halfway point of the event, but there are 5 other appointments to try out the Nissan X-Trail e-POWER:

– 15 and 16 February Canazei (TN),

– 18 and 19 February Prato Nevoso (CN)

– 25 and 26 February Aprica (SO)

– 4 and 5 March Pila (AO)

– 11 and 12 March Folgarida Marilleva (TN).