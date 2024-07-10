The new Nissan X-Trail Model Year 2024 updates the range, with the basic trim Acenta which replaces the VisionThe top of the range includes the new trim N-Trekfeaturing a more robust design and water-resistant interior. Also new is a wider range of standard ADAS equipment.

Nissan X-Trail new range and trims

The 2024 Nissan X-Trail model year is available in four trim levels: Acenta, N-Connecta, N-Trek And Technoall with engine e-Powerwith 5 or 7 seat options and 4WD 2WD oh-4WD 4orce. Acenta includes a new instrument cluster 12.3” Full TFTEasy Access technology, wireless smartphone charger, black interior and new 18” alloy wheels.

Nissan X-Trail Model Year 2024

N-Connect adds driver assistance system ProPILOT with Navi-Linkelectronic trunk opening with kick sensor, and Wireless support for Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

Nissan X-Trail N-Trek X-Trail N-Treck front 3/4 X-Trail N-Treck side X-Trail N-Treck rear 3/4 X-Trail N-Treck off road X-Trail N-Treck off road E-Power logo on the rear hatch Cockpit Rear seats in the passenger compartment Nissan X-Trail N-Trek

N-Trektop of the line, features dark exterior trim, gunmetal bumpers, black mirrors and LED fog lamps. An optional package is available for added durability and versatility. Techno introduces the‘Intelligent Rear View Mirrornew 19” alloy wheels and more standard features.

e-Power Engine on Nissan X-Trail

The Nissan X-Trail features the exclusive engine e-Powercomposed of a electric motor from 140 kW (190 hp) which moves the wheels (two electric motors in the 4WD version, one per axle) and from a heat engine 1,500-liter 3-cylinder turbo engine that delivers 158 HP with variable compression ratio that generates electrical energy, to power the lithium-ion battery2 kWh.

Nissan e-Power Engine Compartment

Additionally, it is available with e-4orce all-wheel drivea Nissan patent that uses two electric motorsone for each axis, and an advanced system that regulates the driving force and the Torque Vectoring brakes on all wheels, ensuring brilliant performance, safety and control on all types of tracks and conditions.

Nissan e-Power thermal-electric powertrain

ADAS Updated on X-Trail

The new Nissan X-Trail MY24 has seen the introduction or update of safety technologies that are now standard across the range, in compliance with the European regulation GSR2-B:

There automatic emergency braking It has a more effective detection system and intervenes more quickly to avoid collisions with vehicles, cyclists or pedestrians. There maximum speed alloweddetected by GPS and front camera, is indicated in the instrument panel with a flashing icon in case of excessive speed, followed by an acoustic signal if the driver does not slow down. The Driver fatigue detection system and the lane departure warning and prevention system, active at speeds above 60 km/h, are automatically reactivated every time the car is started.

The Nissan X-Trail’s interior

Prices how much does the new X-Trail cost

The price of the new Nissan X-Trail starts from 41.100 euros for the set up Acenta. The setting N-Connect 5 seater 2WD has a price unchanged compared to the previous version, equal to 42,600 euros. The prices of the set-up N-Trek they start from 47,800 euros. For the setup Techno the cost is 48,600 euros.

→ X-Trail e-Power Acenta Auto: €41,100

→ X-Trail e-4orce Acenta Auto: €43,600

→ X-Trail e-4orce Acenta Auto 7 seats: €44,500

→ X-Trail e-Power N-Connecta Auto: €42,600

→ X-Trail e-4orce N-Connecta Auto: €46,600

→ X-Trail e-4orce N-Connecta Auto 7 seats: €47,500

→ X-Trail e-Power N-Trek Auto: €47,800

→ X-Trail e-4orce N-Trek Auto: €50,300

→ X-Trail e-4orce N-Trek Auto 7 seats: €51,200

→ X-Trail e-Power Tekna Auto: €48,600

→ X-Trail e-4orce Tekna Auto: €51,100

→ X-Trail e-4orce Tekna Auto 7 seats: €52,000

Nissan X-Trail N-Trek Photo

