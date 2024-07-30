Mission accomplished. A team of engineers from the Nissan Technical Centre in Barcelona completed the Baja Aragon Rally behind the wheel of a modified X-Trail e-4ORCE powered by the exclusive e-POWER system of the Japanese company. Two demanding days (July 27-28) during which the vehicle – driven by Jonatan Gijón, from the chassis dynamics team, and Cesar Fernández from the powertrain development team, both experienced Nissan test drivers – covered more than 500 kilometres on difficult and rugged terrain. With a view to a possible participation in the event next year in the “Stock” category, for vehicles based on series production, including hybrids, the X-Trail has been entered in the “Open” category.

A great achievement for e-POWER and the e-4ORCE two-motor system

“We are happy and proud to have achieved the goal we set ourselves with our participation in the Rally Baja Aragon, which was to simply reach the finish line,” says Miquel Sasot, Manager, Powertrain Group, NTCE-S. “The conditions were very challenging, with high temperatures and difficult terrain. It’s a great achievement for e-POWER and the e-4ORCE twin-motor system to finish the rally. It’s also a credit to the passion and commitment of this small group of engineers who worked so hard to make this crazy idea a reality.”

Cooling capacity upgrade

The X-Trail’s powertrain, called e-POWER, has not been changed from the production version. The only changes made for the Baja event are theCooling capacity upgradeinstalling upgraded suspension, installing a roll cage, a racing fuel tank, stripped interior and installing mandatory safety devices.