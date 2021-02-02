The Barcelona Free Zone, where the Nissan plant is located. NISSAN / Europa Press

The conflict starts again at Nissan. More than half a year after the agreement that, on paper, ended the fight between the car company and its workers in the factories of Catalonia, the disagreement resurfaces. “The conflict does not end until the plants are reindustrialized”, affirm the unions, and announce new mobilizations if the company and the Generalitat do not move to find a project that guarantees the survival of up to 20,000 jobs, between Nissan personnel and the auxiliary industries. The lack of solutions for what, say the unions, is the largest closure of a company in Spain in the last 40 years, agitates the confrontation.

In a press conference called this Tuesday, the unions CCOO, SIGEN-USOC, UGT and the CGT have revealed the uncertainty and doubts of the workers because the plan to guarantee the reindustrialization of the Free Zone factory and the Montcada and Sant Andreu de la Barca factories. “They told us that the facilities and the training of workers made reindustrialization easy,” says Miguel Ángel Boiza, from CCOO. The incentive of being able to find, in an agile way, a new business project that would guarantee a replacement for Nissan, prevented, the unions assure, that the staff did not take to court an Employment Regulation File that “had no reason”. But that window to the future does not finish opening and the unions warn: “if we have to return to the streets we will not doubt it.”

The Nissan staff knows what they are talking about. He chained more than two months of mobilizations when he learned of the plans of the Japanese multinational to close its plants in Catalonia. After tense negotiations, with meetings between unions and the company that lasted for more than 30 hours in a row, in early August a proposal was put on the table that, in principle, unblocked the conflict. A pre-retirement plan to lighten the workforce by about 1,000 employees and the commitment to, throughout this year, find a viable business project that allows activity to continue in the same facilities of the Japanese company.

A battery factory to supply the Spanish market and part of the European one for electric vehicles, an electromobility center (“hub”) made up of several companies, and a project to assemble electric cars is what has come, for now, to the commission of work for reindustrialization, a table made up of the management of Nissan Motor Ibérica, the representation of workers and public administrations. “I wish the problem was to have 10 or 15 projects to study,” admit the unions, which at the same time denounce the inaction of the company and the Generalitat to tie a bet to which there is no shortage of boyfriends. The Valencian Community and the Government of Aragon have made public their interest in hosting a battery factory that feeds the electric car market.

Workers’ representatives criticize Nissan’s profile when completing the transition to which it committed itself after announcing its withdrawal: “Nissan has to be aware of what it has done, it is the main culprit for the situation in the that we are, ”says Manel Sanz, from UGT. More than half a year after the agreement between the company and workers, they denounce that the company has not drawn up the book of assets it has in its facilities, a fundamental document to give all possible information to investors interested in exploiting the plants. “The commitment to reindustrialize our job is a safe bet”, defends Joaquín Cano, from the CGT union. “Nissan has made profits every year, and the closing year has not been able to show that there have been losses,” he says.