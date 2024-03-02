Nissan could solve the economic problems of American Fisker. The Japanese giant has in fact started talks with the brand founded in 2016 for an investment aimed at developing the platform for electric models and in particular the Alaska pick-up. At the moment there is talk of a figure close to 400 million dollars which would allow Fisker to continue development work and present the model in 2026, as announced a few months ago.

A new pick-up for Nissan

Nissan's investment in Fisker took shape after the redefinition of the Alliance between the Japanese and Renault, with the reorganization of the synergy now offering greater freedom to the brands, thus also allowing Nissan to share some of its technologies. According to Reuters, the agreement that will be signed with Fisker in the coming weeks will provide for the production of the new electric pick-up, ready to be born on an elongated version of the Ocean SUV platform, in Nissan's American factories. A new Nissan brand pick-up will also be produced in the Japanese car manufacturer's factories in Mississippi and Tennessee, which will be built on the same Fisker platform.

Nissan and Fisker

Last week the American brand announced that it would continue its activities, despite carrying out some cuts. Cost containment measures include the dismissal of 15% of its workforce. Fisker itself had announced negotiations with a large automotive brand ready to invest and start joint work. The entry of Nissan, not yet confirmed by the parties, would be fundamental for the survival of the US car manufacturer.

Vital deal for Fisker

As reported by Automotive News Europe, Fisker itself had underlined how financial resources are “insufficient” to cover the next 12 months and without further funding the company could be forced to cut production, reduce investment, scale back operations and cut more jobs. With Nissan, therefore, the American brand could see the light again and continue the development of current projects while a new strategic partnership in the field of electric vehicles would emerge for the Japanese brand.