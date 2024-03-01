Buying a vehicle requires analysis, if you want an affordable option but that does not compromise the quality of the vehicle then consider the following proposal from the automobile manufacturer nissanIts about Versa modellet's know all the details.

He Nissan Versa It is the best-selling car of 2023, it is likely that due to its characteristics that make it a sedan car High performance, perfect for driving in the city or on the highway, or it can be attractive for its price.

The value in automotive market The base model of the Nissan Versa is 334,900 pesos, the best of all is that you don't have to be overwhelmed by paying it in cash since you can put together a financing plan that fits your needs.

Today in Debate We are talking about an example of a financing plan, which consists of choosing the most economical options and the lowest prices so that it is extremely affordable for your pocket. To start, we choose a Nissan Creditinstead of Selectiviti Financing or Nissan Leasing.

Nissan Versa 2024: You WILL PAY this MONTHLY and insurance with a DOWNLOAD of $16,745 in March. Photo: NISSAN

How much is the down payment?

If you want the Nissan Versa 2024, consider that you have to make a down payment, in this case, we have one of the lowest amounts, it is 16,745 pesos. The rest of the value of the car can be financed up to a maximum of 72 months.

Your amount to finance would be 327,114 pesos. There is an interest rate of 14.76% and a CAT of 17.9%, however, these percentages could be adjusted at the time of your priceso pay attention when personalizing your own.

How is the monthly payment?

Now, the monthly payments They are one of the reasons why many potential buyers do not dare to take the big leap, with the Nissan Versa this is not the case, since your monthly payments would be 7,413 pesos.

How to choose car insurance?

Finally we need to add a Car insuranceand here an important point, choosing an insurer is an essential requirement when requesting a car loan, for the Versa you have 3 options:

– Chubb: 8,959 pesos

Per month: 829 pesos

– GNP: 9,355 pesos

Per month: 865 pesos

– Qualitas: 11,859 pesos

Per month: 1,097 pesos

These options are with coverage Economical, but you can also choose: Premium, Basic and Platinum. The costs are for the Mexico Cityso it is necessary to clarify that it is possible that prices may vary depending on the city where you live.

In this way we reach the end of your quote to drive your new Nissan Versa vehicle now, we hope to see you on the road very soon.