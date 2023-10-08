The Italian market remains among the healthiest for Nissan. In fact, in the first nine months of the year the Japanese car manufacturer delivered more than 29,000 vehicles in our country, thus recording a growth of approximately 40% compared to the same period last year. Volumes are increasing, but so is market share: Nissan went from 1.9% to 2.2%thanks above all to the over 17,600 units sold to private customers which represented the best share in Italy in the last four years at 2.6%.

Winning electrification

Driving Nissan’s growth in the first nine months of the year was above all the electrified range, made up of the Juke Hybrid, Qashqai e-POWER, X-Trail e-POWER and the totally electric Ariya SUV models: fundamental in this sense were the innovative technologies which the Japanese giant debuted last year, and which range from the e-POWER engine to the e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system. To give an example: i e-POWER modelstherefore Qashqai and X-Trail, almost reached 11,000 units sold in Italy approximately a year after launch.

Qashqai and Juke are good

On a general level, however, the sales of Qashqai increased by 55%, exceeding 15,000 units, of which 40% with e-POWER engine, while over 1,500 X-Trail e-POWER units were sold. The result obtained from the compact crossover was also positive Jukewhich with over 7,800 cars sold reported an increase in volumes of 48%, thanks to the launch of the Hybrid version which represented approximately 35% of the total registrations of the model.

90th Anniversary Push

Nissan’s hope is that the last quarter of the year can also bring satisfaction of this type to the company’s results. In this sense a contribution can be provided by the new one Qashqai e-POWER 90th Anniversaryspecial limited edition version that includes only 900 examples for the Italian market and which aims to celebrate 90 years of Nissan: this version of the Japanese brand’s SUV is characterized by the door sill with illuminated Qashqai writing, the panoramic roof with longitudinal bars, the 18″ black five-spoke wheels, a range of exterior colors with contrasting roof and the optional package including Head Up Display, ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link and wireless smartphone charger.