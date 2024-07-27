If one of your goals in 2024 is buy your own vehicle And you are in the search considering several options, then let us make it easy for you with two proposals, one from Nissan and another from Toyotaso you can analyze which one suits you best.

It’s about two sedan body vehicles very popular in the automotive market and for example, the Nissan Versa It is the best seller in MexicoMeanwhile he Toyota Corolla It stands out for its elegance and sophistication, and both of them are eye-catching on the road.

If you like buy a new vehicle Keep in mind that one of the ways is through a automotive crediton this occasion we show you how the amounts are with a 48-month financing plan and considering only a 10% down payment.

Let’s look at the price first, the Nissan Versa You can purchase it from $339,900 pesos in its base Sense model with manual transmission, while the Toyota Corolla It is sold from $400,900 pesos for its base model. As you can see, there is a marked difference in the cost of these sedan cars.

Nissan Versa vs Toyota Corolla: How do they compare with a 48-month credit with a 10% down payment? Photo: Special

As for the 10% down payment that we are going to contribute to automotive creditfor the Nissan Versa it would be $33,990 pesos, while for the famous Corolla from the Toyota vehicle manufacturer it would be an amount of $40,090 pesos. What do you think up to this point?

For your next Versa you can request a Nissan Credit and for the Corolla it would be a Traditional Toyota Plan, the latter offers you up to 48 monthsbut with Nissan you can extend it up to 72 months, consider this when making a personalized financing plan.

Now, we must consider one Commission for openingfor the Versa it would be a total of $8,872 pesos, while for the Corolla you are asked for 2.50%. There are some car dealers that could even charge you 0% of this commission, so be very aware of this amount.

The time has come to meet the cost of monthly payments For either sedan, the Nissan would cost you $8,424 pesos per month, while the Toyota would cost $12,078.84 pesos. But don’t rush into a decision, there’s one very important point to be explained.

And the monthly payment for the Toyota Corolla already includes the basic coverage of the car insurance with GNP for the Mexico City and for the Nissan Versa you have to add the amount separately. The cheapest would be with the GNP insurance company with affordable coverage for Mexico City.

He cost of car insurance For the Versa it would be $9,992 pesos if you want to pay it in cash, but if you prefer to add it to your monthly payments then consider an amount of $924 pesos. This way, you now have the greatest amount of data possible so you can analyze which sedan is best for you.