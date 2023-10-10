Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. presents Nissan Hyper Adventure, the second in the series of Nissan EV concepts unveiled digitally ahead of the Japan Mobility Show on October 25.

The new concept is an SUV sporty designed for those who love outdoor adventures and adopt a lifestyle that is attentive to the environment and nature.

Whether it’s a trip out of town or a long trip to a distant place, The Nissan Hyper Adventure concept with V2X technology is a source of energy on four wheels, available at any time and in any place, to meet the needs of those who choose to be outdoors. The large-capacity battery can be used as an energy source to power electronic devices, illuminate campsites or charge electric watercraft. It is also possible to power homes (V2H) or a local community by feeding unused energy into the grid (V2G).

Nissan Hyper Adventure it is equipped with e-4ORCE all-wheel drive, to travel in maximum comfort and complete safety even on snow-covered mountain roads or forest paths.

The external design it is characterized by clear lines that express strength and dynamism, with the side highlighting the large space in the passenger compartment. The car has high aerodynamic performance, with the front designed to optimize air flows around the body of the car, with the glass integrating the roof and side windows and the flush surface at the rear. The special wheels are equipped with real crampons to move easily on the snow.

The internal spaces they are designed and organized to guarantee maximum comfort for the driver and passengers in every situation. The instrument panel, which is integrated into the lower part of the windscreen, offers a wide field of vision for accessing vehicle data and information and gives the impression of a transparent body.

The new concept It boasts a large cargo area for sports or camping equipment, such as tents, skis or even a kayak. The rear bench seat can rotate 180° and create a comfortable seat facing the rear of the vehicle, which together with automatically extendable and retractable steps, make the car particularly suitable for outdoor activities, winter sports or life in camping.

The Nissan Hyper Adventure concept will be exhibited in digital format at the Japan Mobility Show.

A special music video will be broadcast live on Nissan’s YouTube channel until October 25. Each Nissan concept car will appear in the video immediately after being revealed.

