Nissan will be among the protagonists of the Tokyo Auto Salon which will take place in the Japanese capital from 12 to 14 January 2024. The Japanese brand will turn 90 on 26 December and at the home event it will celebrate the important milestone with a series of new features and some special models .

From Formula E to the anti-disaster hub

Starting with the Nissan e-4ORCE 4E, the Gen3 single-seater that will compete in the first Formula E Tokyo E-Prix scheduled for March. This will be just one of the novelties of the Japanese brand present at the Tokyo Auto Salon as there will also be space for a special evolution of the Caravan nicknamed Disaster Support Mobile-Hub, a mobile hub for support in the event of a disaster which has been customized with different batteries Leaf laptops. This module aims to protect lifelines and bring other solutions to disaster-stricken areas.

A Nissan X-Trail concept

Still on the concept theme, there will also be the X-trail Crawler Concept prototype, a car characterized by an off-road look that can be seen from the first teaser released. The design is not yet known just as the characteristics of this car are not known. Alongside Nissan there will also be space for the Nismo range of sports cars, with the GT-R as the protagonist.

Special series for Nissan's 90th anniversary

To best celebrate Nissan's 90th anniversary, the Japanese brand will launch a limited “90th Anniversary” series which will be presented at the Tokyo event. At the moment the line-up included in this celebratory series should include 5 models that will have specific copper-colored details and distinctive lettering. Among the cars included in this range there should be the Leaf.